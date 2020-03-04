Fiserv expands merchant services business with latest acquisition

Brookfield-based fintech developer Fiserv Inc. has acquired MerchantPro Express to help expand its merchant services division, the company announced Tuesday.

Through the acquisition, Fiserv will also grow its partner-based distribution. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“MerchantPro Express has been a key Fiserv distribution partner since 2009,” said Devin McGranahan, senior group president, Global Business Solutions at Fiserv. “By combining our solutions and expertise under one roof we will be able to expand and speed the delivery of new and innovative solutions.”

The combination integrates Fiserv’s payment solutions, including CoPilot, Cardpointe and Clover, all into one platform.

Headquartered in Melville, New York, MerchantPro Express is an independent sales organization that provides processing services, advanced point-of-sale equipment and merchant cash advances to businesses across the country.

“We could not be more thrilled to join the Fiserv family,” said Sean O’Neil, chief operating officer at MerchantPro Express. “Their cutting-edge suite of payments technology products and services will help transform the way our sales agents and their merchant clients are able to serve customers.”

Last month, Fiserv announced a partnership with software company SAP. The combination offers B2B firms a streamlined platform to bring digital payments to their customers with the integration of two cloud-based solutions: Fiserv’s enterprise payments app SnapPay and the SAP digital payments add-on.