Fiserv, Bucks award grants to 20 local minority-owned businesses

Twenty local, Black- and minority-owned businesses were granted $10,000 as part of Fiserv’s Back2Business COVID-19 relief program.

Brookfield-based Fiserv and the Milwaukee Bucks presented the grants Monday during the Small Business Forum Milwaukee, held at Fiserv Forum. See the list of recipients below.

The financial technology services company launched Back2Business last August to support minority-owned small businesses heavily impacted by the pandemic. Fiserv initially pledged $10 million, and grant funding has since increased to $50 million. The program also includes access to business consulting services, technology tools and other resources.

To date, the program has assisted 462 minority-owned businesses in New York City, Atlanta, South Florida and Milwaukee, and provided funding to an additional 37 small business incubators and chambers of commerce to bolster their support of Black and minority-owned businesses. The program will travel to Chicago and Oakland in the coming months.

“Back2Business assists minority-owned businesses, which have been disproportionately impacted by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Bob Hau, chief financial officer of Fiserv. “These businesses are helping move Milwaukee forward and we are honored to recognize them and the critical role they play in our city’s economy.”

In addition to grant funding, the 20 Milwaukee-area businesses received Fiserv’s Clover Flex handheld point-of-sale system as well as marketing and digital business consulting from digital marketing agency Small Business Milwaukee.

Local Back2Business grant recipients include:

Milwaukee-area Black and minority-owned businesses with annual revenues of less than $1 million can apply for a Back2Business grant here.