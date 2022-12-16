First Stage breaks fundraising record at 13th annual Wine Tasting & Dinner

Milwaukee-based First Stage children’s theater company raised more than $122,000 to support its professional theater productions, Theater Academy programming and Theater in Education programs at its 13th Annual Wine Tasting & Dinner.

Founded in 1987, First Stage is one of the nation’s leading theaters for young people and families.

“Our Wine Tasting & Dinner is First Stage’s singular adults-only event where business leaders and parents alike enjoy a unique and intimate evening to support our mission,” said Betsy Corry, managing director of First Stage. “The proceeds from this annual event allows First Stage to provide accessible ticket prices for our professional theater productions, underwrite our arts integration programming in City of Milwaukee schools and provide need-based scholarships so tuition never stands in the way of a young person attending our Theater Academy.”

Held at The Wisconsin Club – Country Club, the event began with an exclusive wine tasting, hors d’oeuvres, silent auction and raffle, followed by a five-course dinner paired with selected wines for 119 guests. The event has raised more than $928,920 over its 13-year history.

Next year’s Wine Tasting & Dinner will be held on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.