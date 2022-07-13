First Rite-Hite employees moving into new HQ in Walker’s Point this month

A group of 80 employees will soon move into Rite-Hite’s new corporate headquarters complex, under construction at the Reed Street Yards in Milwaukee's Walker’s Point neighborhood. The employees will be working in the company’s HQ…

Rite-Hite's new corporate headquarters complex, under construction at the Reed Street Yards in Milwaukee's Walker's Point neighborhood. The employees will be working in the company's HQ South building, one of Rite-Hite's two new global headquarters buildings. Move-ins will begin by the end of the month. The HQ North building is not expected to open until the end of year and employees will begin moving in there during the spring of 2023. Of the 80 employees moving into HQ South, 65 will remain there permanently once HQ North opens. Once both buildings are fully completed, they will house approximately 300 Rite-Hite employees. Rite-Hite first publicly announced plans to bring those 300 employees from its Milwaukee-area locations to work at a new Walker's Point headquarters in 2020. The company had originally expected to move its first employees in March 2022. Rite-Hite purchased the land for its new headquarters, on West Freshwater Way, in August 2020 for $12 million. The employees planning to move into the HQ South building will come from the former Rite-Hite headquarters in Brown Deer and from Arbon Equipment, the company's engineering facility and service arm. The HQ South building's technical training center will also open this month, with both sales training and customer visits taking place. The technical training center includes three working loading docks, with 12 different types of loading dock levelers and dock restraints, as well as 20 different industrial doors. Rite-Hite expects the new center to host more than 500 trainees annually. Although the HQ South building is opening this month, there is still construction activity ongoing for the next several weeks. HQ South is two stories and 119,485 square feet. HQ North employees are expected to begin moving in February and March of 2023. HQ North will be four stories tall and 173,610 square feet. The Rite-Hite campus is on 9.5 acres. It also includes a four-story parking structure tall and has spaces for 450 vehicles.