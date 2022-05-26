Fireworks will return to Milwaukee’s lakefront on July 3

After a two-year hiatus, Milwaukee’s July 3 fireworks show will return to the lakefront.

The show, which typically attracts more than 100,000 people, will be presented by American Family Insurance, Milwaukee County Parks, the Kelben Foundation Inc. and Town Bank.

The 45-minute fireworks display will begin around 9:30 p.m. The best viewing locations include Veterans Park, Bradford Beach and Lake Park.

The 2020 fireworks show was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2021 show was cancelled due to a shortage of Parks Department staff.

“The popular July 3rd fireworks have certainly been missed the last two years, and American Family Insurance is pleased to return as a co-presenting sponsor of this event,” said Ranell Washington, American Family Insurance partnership development advisor. “American Family, along with the other event sponsors, are all looking forward to having the community come together again at Milwaukee’s lakefront for an amazing summer celebration.”

“The Kelben Foundation is excited to partner with American Family and Town Bank to bring back the iconic fireworks to the Milwaukee lakefront for all residents of southeast Wisconsin to enjoy,” said Ted Kellner, chairman and CEO of T&M Partners LLC.

Parking operations at the lakefront will begin at 6 a.m. on July 3. All lots can be accessed from Lincoln Memorial Drive and are first-come, first-served. There are no in-out privileges once a vehicle enters the grounds. No overnight parking is allowed. All vehicles are asked to leave the grounds after the fireworks display has concluded.