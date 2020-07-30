Financing secured for $45 million Mount Mary intergenerational housing development

The partners behind the $45 million intergenerational housing complex planned for Mount Mary University’s campus have secured the financing needed to begin work on the development.

The housing complex, which will include assisted living units for the School Sisters of Notre Dame and apartment units for single mothers studying at Mount Mary, is a partnership of the School Sisters, Milwaukee Catholic Home and the university. The project is planned for a site on the north side of campus, west of a wooded area along Burleigh Street. The campus is located southwest of Burleigh and North 92nd streets.

The organizations announced this week the housing complex will be named “Trinity Woods“ to reflect their three-way partnership and the southern mesic forest adjacent to the project site.

Work on the site is expected to begin Sept. 3 with a tentative grand opening planned for fall 2021.

Financing for the project was secured through Minneapolis-based Northland Securities, First Business Bank of Madison and the Wisconsin Health and Education Facilities Authority.

The complex will include 52 private residences for the sisters, 24 dormitory units for single mothers enrolled as students at Mount Mary and their young children under the age of 12, and 90 market rate, independent living apartments for individuals over age 62. All buildings will be connected by a town center designed to bring people together for socialization and dining, the organizations said.

The complex will also include an early childhood education center for children from the campus and families in the surrounding area, a bistro, health clinic, salon, community room and other amenities.

The School Sisters of Notre Dame plan to relocate their residences from their Elm Grove campus to the new complex. Milwaukee Catholic Home currently manages the care provided to the sisters at the Elm Grove campus.

“We are beyond pleased to participate in this first-of-its-kind venture in Milwaukee, which offers so much promise for residents and the greater community,” said Dave Fulcher, chief executive officer of Milwaukee Catholic Home.

Roseville, Minneapolis-based Senior Housing Partners is the project developer and Milwaukee-based PRA is providing architecture design. Pewaukee-based VJS Construction is the general contractor.