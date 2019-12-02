Housing development planned at Mount Mary for School Sisters of Notre Dame

Mount Mary University, the School Sisters of Notre Dame and Milwaukee Catholic Home are partnering on a planned $40 million housing development at the university’s campus in Milwaukee.

According to a recent article in Mount Mary Magazine, the School Sisters of Notre Dame plan to move their residence from their Elm Grove campus to the proposed inter-generational housing complex at Mount Mary, which would include assisted living units, independent senior housing and family units.

Plans include 52 assisted living units for sisters who require care, 90 two-bedroom apartments for sisters and seniors in the public, and 16 to 24 family units for single mothers who are studying at Mount Mary and their children, according to Mount Mary Magazine. The assisted living units would be designed to be converted into student housing in the future. Additional plans include an on-site early childhood education center.

The housing units would connect to a common “town center” area that would provide services for seniors and students living in the facilities.

Mount Mary said it will announce more details regarding the project on Wednesday. The university currently has two on-campus student housing facilities, Caroline Hall and Mary John Place.

The inter-generational housing project is expected to break ground in mid-2020, pending city approval, the magazine said. Plunkett Raysich Architects is the project architect.

The project is a joint venture of Mount Mary, the School Sisters and Milwaukee Catholic Home, which manages the care provided to the sisters at their current facility. Funding will come from the three entities, as well as fundraising and tax-exempt bonds, according to the magazine.

Currently, 100 sisters live at the Notre Dame of Elm Grove, located at 13105 Watertown Plank Road, and another 100 live throughout the Milwaukee community.