Financing for Iron District project remains a work in progress

By
-
Proposed soccer stadium at the Iron District project. Credit: Kahler Slater, JLG Architects

Early-stage work has begun at the 11-acre site of the future Iron District in downtown Milwaukee, but developers are still ironing out the specifics around how the $160 million project will be financed. “At this point, we’re really looking to finalize the capital stack,” said S.R. Mills, chief executive officer at Kenosha-based Bear Development, in

Maredithe Meyer
Maredithe has covered retail, restaurants, entertainment and tourism since 2018. Meyer earned a degree in journalism from Marquette University.

