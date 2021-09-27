Financial strains threaten to cripple UWM’s dual ambitions

Challenges mount in funding research, access missions at state’s second-largest university

By
Lauren Anderson
-
Credit: Jake Hill Photography
In fall 2019, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee leaders celebrated the conclusion of its $251 million campaign, the culmination of a seven-year-long fundraising effort.  The appeal generated large gifts from some of the region’s most prominent business…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Get our email updates

Lauren Anderson
Lauren Anderson covers health care, nonprofits and education for BizTimes. Lauren previously reported on education for the Waukesha Freeman. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she studied journalism. In her free time, Lauren enjoys hiking, kayaking, and seeing live music.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display