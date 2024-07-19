Finalists for 2024 Wisconsin Innovation Awards announced

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Milwaukee-based Advanced Ionics : The company’s Symbion water vapor electrolyzer technology uses low-cost renewables or nuclear energy to produce green hydrogen for less than the current cost of fossil fuel-derived hydrogen.

: The company’s Symbion water vapor electrolyzer technology uses low-cost renewables or nuclear energy to produce green hydrogen for less than the current cost of fossil fuel-derived hydrogen. Oak Creek-based Microbial Discovery Group : A research and development company dedicated to developing and commercializing microbial solutions for industrial and environmental uses.

: A research and development company dedicated to developing and commercializing microbial solutions for industrial and environmental uses. Dousman-based Safepro Technologies : Safepro has developed a patented integrated laser projection and shot detection system that determines the location of the threat, alerts occupants, guides them in a safe direction via dynamic graphic directional images, separates them from danger, and directs first responders to neutralize the active shooter.

: Safepro has developed a patented integrated laser projection and shot detection system that determines the location of the threat, alerts occupants, guides them in a safe direction via dynamic graphic directional images, separates them from danger, and directs first responders to neutralize the active shooter. Whitefish Bay-based Septillionth Inc. : This startup out of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee is developing a portable lead detector for on-site testing of water in wells, homes and water-treatment facilities.

: This startup out of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee is developing a portable lead detector for on-site testing of water in wells, homes and water-treatment facilities. Racine-based TRT Speech Labs: The company has created a virtual environment that allows speech language pathologists and speech therapists to remotely monitor their patients prior to and in between episodes of treatment.

Finalists for the 2024 Wisconsin Innovation Awards have been unveiled, with 31 companies making it to the end of a multi-phased selection process. The Wisconsin Innovation Awards aims to celebrate and inspire innovation, spotlighting entrepreneurs who are making significant contributions to their fields and driving the future of Wisconsin's economy. Finalists come from a range of industries, including technology, health care and nonprofit organizations. Finalists representing southeastern Wisconsin include:Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in Madison on Oct. 8.