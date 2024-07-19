Logout
Subscribe
Login
Login
Become an Insider
Innovation

Finalists for 2024 Wisconsin Innovation Awards announced

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
Chad Mason
Chad Mason, founder and CEO of Advanced Ionics. Credit: Lila Aryan
Learn more about:
Advanced IonicsMicrobial Discovery GroupSafepro TechnologiesSeptillionth Inc.TRT Speech Labs
Last updated

Finalists for the 2024 Wisconsin Innovation Awards have been unveiled, with 31 companies making it to the end of a multi-phased selection process. The Wisconsin Innovation Awards aims to celebrate and inspire innovation, spotlighting entrepreneurs who are making significant contributions to their fields and driving the future of Wisconsin’s economy. Finalists come from a range

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Learn More and Become an Insider
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this Insider-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.