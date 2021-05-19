Festival Foods store in West Allis to open Friday

De Pere-based Skogen’s Festival Foods will open its new store in West Allis, at 11111 W. Greenfield Ave., on Friday.

The store will have 250 employees.

The site was formerly occupied by a Pick n’ Save store, which closed in 2014. Festival Foods bought the 93,400-square-foot building last year for $4.5 million, according to state records.

Festival Foods also plans to open a new store on July 16 in Greenfield, at 4777 S. 27th St. That site is a former Target store location, that was acquired last year by Festival Foods for $4 million. The Target store there closed in 2019.

The West Allis and Greenfield stores will become the fifth and sixth Festival Foods stores in southeastern Wisconsin. The others are located in Somers, Mount Pleasant and Hales Corners.

With the addition of the two stores, Festival Foods will have a total of 35 stores, all in Wisconsin.