Featured Deal: Rebel Converting LLC’s new Milwaukee HQ

Saukville-based Rebel Converting LLC recently purchased a manufacturing facility on Milwaukee’s far northwest side that will serve as the disinfectant wipe maker’s new headquarters.

The building is located in Towne Corporate Park of Granville. At 95,500 square feet, it’s twice the size of the company’s current facility. Rebel Converting said it planned to move into the Milwaukee facility once it finishes renovation work.

Terry McMahon and Cody Ziegler of Cushman & Wakefield | Boerke represented Rebel Converting in purchasing the building. Brett Garceau of Colliers International represented the seller, Rosemont, Illinois-based Brennan Investment Group.

The relocation plans come as Rebel Converting is teaming up with Port Washington-based Allen Edmonds and Greenville-based 5K Fibres to jointly produce face masks in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. The building purchase is unrelated to the outbreak.

Address: 11225 W. Heather Ave.

Buyer: Rebel Converting LLC

Seller: Brennan Investment Group

Price: $4.77 million