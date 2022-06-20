Featured deal: Mayfair Health Professional Building

In a deal worth nearly $16 million, a three-story medical office building at the southwest corner of West Burleigh Street and Highway 100 in Wauwatosa changed hands in late May between two Chicago investment firms. …

Located at 3077 N. Mayfair Road, the 51,615-square-foot Mayfair Health Professional Building has been a fixture at the busy corner since 1984. It was most recently owned by Innovative Capital Advisors and managed by Chicago-based HSA Commercial Real Estate, until its purchase for $15.9 million by an affiliate of CA Ventures, according to state records.

Current tenants of the building include the Orthopedic Institute of Wisconsin, Milwaukee Career College and Urban Beets Cafe & Juicery. Previous tenants have included Liberty Mutual Insurance.

Address: 3077 N. Mayfair Road, Wauwatosa

Buyer: CAHST Wauwatosa LLC

Seller: ICA Mayfair Venture LLC

Price: $15.9 million