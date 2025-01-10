Fathom CEO leaves company to work for Florida nonprofit, successor named

[caption id="attachment_578778" align="alignleft" width="288"]
Carey Chen[/caption]
A little more than a year after becoming the head of Hartland-based Fathom Digital Manufacturing
, chief executive officer Carey Chen
has left the company to take on a role with another organization.
Chen, who was named CEO of Fathom in November of 2023
, is now the executive director and CEO of the American Welding Society, according to a Friday announcement from the company.
Based in Doral, Florida, the American Welding Society
is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the science, technology, and application of welding and allied joining and cutting processes.
[caption id="attachment_604480" align="alignleft" width="300"]
Rush LaSelle[/caption]
"After nearly two decades of volunteer leadership at AWS, I am honored to take on this new responsibility as CEO," said Chen in a statement. "I look forward to working closely with our talented staff, dedicated board of directors, volunteers, and members to advance AWS’s mission and vision, driving innovation and growth for the welding community."
Following Chen’s departure, Rush LaSelle
, an executive with experience in additive manufacturing, has been named the next CEO of Fathom.
Most recently, LaSelle served as CEO at Grand Rapids, Michigan-based 3DX Tech Additive Manufacturing
, where he led a strategic repositioning to prioritize high-growth advanced materials for additive manufacturing.
Before 3DX, he was CEO of AddUp
, a metal additive manufacturing business owned by Michelin, and held senior leadership roles at Jabil
, a global leader in contract manufacturing.
Rush holds a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering from Santa Clara University and an MBA from UC Berkeley’s Haas School of Business.
Fathom was started in 1984 as Midwest Composite Technologies but rebranded as Fathom in 2019 after the acquisition of Kemeera.