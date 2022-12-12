Family-owned Business of the Year: Fromm Nieman Brands

BizTimes Best in Business

By
-
Rendering of Foxtown Landing.
Rendering of Foxtown Landing. Credit: Stephen Perry Smith Architects Inc.

Mequon-based dog food maker Fromm Nieman Brands Inc. and its affiliate Foxtown Brewing delighted beer and dog lovers alike in early November when it announced plans to develop a 28,000-square-foot, three-story building in downtown Milwaukee that will include a restaurant, taproom and distillery, and plenty of pup-friendly outdoor spaces.  Dubbed Foxtown Landing, the development will

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and save 40% for the holidays. Get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Cara Spoto
Cara covers commercial and residential real estate. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display