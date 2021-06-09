Family business event panelists to include leaders from Metalcraft of Mayville, Steinhafels, Badger Liquor and GDI Adhesives

The lineup of panelists for the upcoming Family & Closely Held Business Summit is set and will include leaders from Metalcraft of Mayville, Steinhafels, Badger Liquor and GDI Adhesives.

To be held from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on June 29 at the Brookfield Conference Center, it will be the first live event presented by BizTimes Media since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States.

Following a keynote address from Carl Rick, training manager and third generation spokesman for La Crosse-based convenience store company Kwik Trip, there will be a panel discussion on family and closely-held business issues, featuring these panelists:

The Family & Closely Held Business Summit will also have several breakout sessions, including:

“Master Your Growth Goals,” led by Nancy Mehlberg, principal of SVA Certified Public Accountants

“Proposed Wealth Tax Changes Under the Biden Administration,” led by Mark Kmiecik and Jacqueline Messler, who are both corporate, tax, trusts, estates and succession planning attorneys and shareholders for Davis|Kuelthau s.c.

“Living Through the Sale of Your Business,” led by Nick Fricano, founder and CEO of Healthfuse and Dick Hensley, president of the southeastern Wisconsin market for National Exchange Bank & Trust.

A networking and cocktail reception will follow the presentations and breakout sessions.

The Family & Closely Held Business Summit is sponsored by David|Kuelthau, The Riverwood Wealth Management Group at Morgan Stanely, National Exchange Bank & Trust and SVA Certified Public Accountants.

Event partners include Family Business Leadership Partners, the University of Wisconsin School of Business Family Business Center and Vistage.

Click here to register to attend the Family & Closely Held Business Summit.