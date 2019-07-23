Fair Oaks Farms eyes move into fourth building in Pleasant Prairie business park

Fair Oaks Farms LLC plans to expand its presence in LakeView Corporate Park in Pleasant Prairie by occupying a 56,000-square-foot building for dry storage and warehousing.

A village panel endorsed those plans on Monday evening.

Fair Oaks, a supplier of custom meats to restaurant chains and food companies, occupies three buildings in the corporate park, according to a news release. It manufactures pork sausage and other prepared meats in two plants at 7600 95th St. and 8922 102nd St., and has a 50,000-square-foot warehouse facility at 10303 80th Ave.

The building that the company is looking to occupy is located at 10150 80th Ave.

According to a village staff report, the company would make minor interior building modifications in the existing office and warehouse space. Tenant improvements and site work is slated to start this month, with the company planning to occupy the building by October.

Fair Oaks is seeking the added storage space in order to run a more diverse product mix, according to the report. Specifically, the new location will allow Fair Oaks to store its raw materials as well as relocate some of its office staff. There will be 15 full-time employees in the building.

The company has been in operation since 1985 and a tenant in the business park since 1992.

The Pleasant Prairie Plan Commission approved related site and operational plans related to the proposed building occupancy. The plans will next head to the Village Board, which meets next in early August.