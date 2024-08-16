FaB Wisconsin seeking data to help manufactures handle workforce challenges

Food and beverage companies continue to be a foundational segment of Wisconsin’s manufacturing industry.

The state is home to eight of the 10 largest food companies in the world and is responsible for more than 141,000 jobs, according to data from WEDC.

Despite the industry’s continued success, food and beverage manufacturers are not immune to the labor shortage affecting companies nationally.

FaB Wisconsin, a cross-industry food and beverage membership organization, hopes to support these manufacturers as they try to find unique ways to attract and retain talent.

To that end, FaB Wisconsin is entering its third year of conducting a talent and wage survey focused on food and beverage manufacturers.

“We began this survey to find out what the industry needs to successfully attract and retain employees,” said Emily Allen, assistant director of FaB Wisconsin. “The group of people needed by food and beverage employers is a little different. They’re a bit more specialized and have some more training.”

Through its 2024 Talent & Wage Survey, FaB Wisconsin is collecting data related to salaries, policies, unique benefits and more.

“There’s a people shortage. That’s why we’re seeing some unorthodox tactics to get people in the door,” said Allen.

The food and beverage industry has its own unique challenges in recruiting and retaining talent due to the strict operational guidelines placed on these kinds of businesses.

“The needs of food and beverage manufacturers are different than other manufacturers,” said Allen. “There are levels of food safety and regulations involved with these companies.”

The 2022 Talent & Wage survey, the most recently completed study, examined 37 different food and beverage manufacturers.

The survey noted that there are more jobs available than job seekers, so manufacturers are introducing creative solutions to find and keep talent. Some manufacturers have introduced incentives like parental leave policies and additional “free” PTO days. Other manufacturers have eliminated testing for marijuana during the employment pre-screening process to make it easier to onboard workers.

“It is an important time for companies to re-evaluate their total rewards strategy,” according to the 2022 survey. “It is no longer just about base pay, related increases, and typical benefits. Wisconsin food and beverage employers are thinking more broadly and inclusively by making greater use of variable pay, flex time, and employee recognition, as well as including more non-traditional benefits and company perks in their total rewards strategies…”

FaB’s 2024 Talent & Wage Survey, sponsored by One Source Staffing, is open for the next two weeks. The survey can be found online.