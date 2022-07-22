Experis Game Solutions opening video game testing facility in Milwaukee

Experis Game Solutions is planning on opening a fourth location dedicated to testing video games and devices, within the ManpowerGroup headquarters building at 100 W. Manpower Place in downtown Milwaukee.

The other three locations are in Portland, Oregon; Bellevue, Washington; and Tempe, Arizona.

Experis Game Solutions is the video game testing, development, and customer service division of Experis, a ManpowerGroup company. The organization is the preferred testing partner of several AAA developers and publishers.

Key features of the Experis Game Solutions facility will include 15,000 square feet of space that can support a capacity of up to 170 resources. To protect the intellectual property of the company’s high-profile clients, the facility has controlled access to specific testing rooms (top secret projects) and video surveillance. Testing equipment ranges from high end PCs, with the latest hard to obtain video cards, to development kits provided from leading game console manufacturers.

“Experis Game Solutions began as an idea in 2010, and the journey of providing dedicated gaming technology services continues today,” said Julie Loucks, regional vice president, enterprise solutions, at ManpowerGroup. “We’re expanding our game expertise into a fourth market in response to the overall growth in the games and device testing industry. We’re proud of the work our teams do and excited to tap into the diverse Milwaukee area talent pool by partnering with local universities and groups to provide this unique career pathway.”

A sneak peak of the new facility will be held during an Aug. 3 hiring event. Many of the open roles will be game testing and support associates reporting issues and providing gameplay feedback for the next generation of AAA games. There will be additional roles, such as team leads and management who will hire, coach, strategize, and oversee project execution and report results. Experis hopes to hire more than 170 game enthusiasts by the spring of 2023.

“We are excited about the launch of our fourth delivery center in the Milwaukee market,” said Scott Bakke, vice president at Experis. “The Milwaukee Center of Excellence allows us to expand our reach into another North American market, build and develop a new and diverse pool of talent, and capitalize on the many resources available to us at our corporate headquarters.”

Employees at the new Milwaukee site will test video games developed by some of the most well-known technology organizations in the world, which have partnered with Experis Game Solutions for QA and testing. What specific games testers will play is under non-disclosure.