Logout
Subscribe
Login
Login
Become an Insider
Health Care

Expansion projects at Milwaukee Regional Medical Center take aim at cancers, blood disorders

Cara Spoto
By Cara Spoto
A rendering of the proton therapy treatment room at Froedtert Hospital’s Clinical Cancer Center.
A rendering of the proton therapy treatment room at Froedtert Hospital’s Clinical Cancer Center. Credit: Mevion Medical Systems Inc.
Learn more about:
Children's WisconsinFroedtert & the Medical College of WisconsinFroedtert HospitalMedical College of WisconsinMevion Medical SystemsVersiti Blood Research InstituteChris MiskelChristopher SchultzGustavo Leone
Last updated

Construction has been on the rise in recent years at the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center in Wauwatosa, home of Children’s Wisconsin, Froedtert Hospital, the Medical College of Wisconsin and Versiti Blood Research Institute. Between 2019 and fall 2023, Children’s Wisconsin embarked on its $385 million Milwaukee Campus Improvement Project. In November, business leaders and government

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Learn More and Become an Insider
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this Insider-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

BIZEXPO | EARLY BIRD PRICING | REGISTER BY MAY 10TH AND SAVE