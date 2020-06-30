EXACTA moves HQ from Brookfield to Milwaukee County Research Park

By
Brandon Anderegg
-
Technology Innovation Center at 10437 W. Innovation Dr, Wauwatosa. Google.
EXACTA Corp. has moved its headquarters from Brookfield to the Technology Innovation Research Center in the Milwaukee County Research Park in Wauwatosa. EXACTA, which was located in Brookfield for 35 years, specializes in designing, developing…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Get our email updates

Brandon Anderegg
Brandon Anderegg
http://biztimes.com
Brandon covers startups, technology, banking and finance. He previously worked as a general assignment and court reporter for The Freeman in Waukesha. Brandon graduated from UW-Milwaukee’s journalism, advertising and media studies program with an emphasis in journalism. He enjoys live music, playing guitar and loves to hacky sack.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Biz People View more Biz People

No posts to display