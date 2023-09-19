Ewald adds auto dealerships in Menomonee Falls

Delafield-based Ewald Automotive Group announced today that it has acquired the Volkswagen, Buick, and GMC dealership franchisees on Main Street in Menomonee Falls from West Allis-based International Autos Group.
Ewald Volkswagen is located at N88 W14060 Main St. in Menomonee Falls
. Ewald Buick GMC is next door at N88 W14132 Main St.
“
The acquisitions are part of Ewald's business objective to further diversify and grow the company to better serve the automotive and truck needs of its customers,” the company said in a news release.
"We are extremely excited to add these brands to our product portfolio in an effort to better serve our customers," said Tom Ewald
, managing partner, Ewald Automotive Group. "We look forward to welcoming all of the existing employees to be a part of … the Ewald Automotive Group."
The Ewald Automotive Group was founded in 1964. The company is owned and operated by Craig, Brian, Tom, Eric, Jay, and Brett Ewald
. Ewald now has VW, GMC, Buick, Chevrolet, Kia, Ford, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, and Airstream dealership franchises in 10 locations throughout southeast Wisconsin
.