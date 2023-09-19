Ewald adds auto dealerships in Menomonee Falls

Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.

Delafield-based Ewald Automotive Group announced today that it has acquired the Volkswagen, Buick, and GMC dealership franchisees on Main Street in Menomonee Falls from West Allis-based International Autos Group. Ewald Volkswagen is located at N88 W14060 Main St. in Menomonee Falls. Ewald Buick GMC is next door at N88 W14132 Main St. “The acquisitions are part

Ewald Volkswagen is located at N88 W14060 Main St. in. Ewald Buick GMC is next door at N88 W14132 Main St.The acquisitions are part of Ewald's business objective to further diversify and grow the company to better serve the automotive and truck needs of its customers,” the company said in a news release. "We are extremely excited to add these brands to our product portfolio in an effort to better serve our customers," said, managing partner, Ewald Automotive Group. "We look forward to welcoming all of the existing employees to be a part of … the Ewald Automotive Group." The Ewald Automotive Group was founded in 1964. The company is owned and operated by Craig, Brian, Tom, Eric, Jay, and. Ewald now has VW, GMC, Buick, Chevrolet, Kia, Ford, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, and Airstream dealership franchises in 10 locations throughout