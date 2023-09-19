Ewald adds auto dealerships in Menomonee Falls

By
-
Image from Google.

Delafield-based Ewald Automotive Group announced today that it has acquired the Volkswagen, Buick, and GMC dealership franchisees on Main Street in Menomonee Falls from West Allis-based International Autos Group. Ewald Volkswagen is located at N88 W14060 Main St. in Menomonee Falls. Ewald Buick GMC is next door at N88 W14132 Main St. “The acquisitions are part

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Andrew Weiland
Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.
Linkedin Mail Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display