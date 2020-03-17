Evers bans gatherings of 10 or more

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday ordered a statewide ban on gatherings of 10 or more people to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The mandate is effective 5 p.m. today. It comes as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to rise. As of Monday afternoon, Wisconsin had 46 active cases, and by Tuesday afternoon, the total was at 72.

Evers’ order tightens restrictions he set in place Monday, when he banned gatherings of 50 or more, per recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control. Following that order, the Trump administration on Monday released new guidelines to combat coronavirus over the next 15 days, which included avoiding social gatherings of more than 10 people, avoiding discretionary travel or shopping and working from home whenever possible.

Evers’ order makes exceptions for transportation, educational institutions, child care, hotels, military, law enforcement, food pantries, hospitals, long-term care facilities, grocery stores and convenience stores, utility facilities, job centers and courts. Restaurants and bars can only offer take-out or delivery.

“Our top priority at this time is to keep Wisconsinites safe and healthy by reducing the spread of COVID-19, especially for those who are considered high-risk. With limited tests available nationwide and continued community spread, we have to take every precaution to protect ourselves, our families, and our neighbors,” Evers said. “I know what this means for our small business owners and the struggles they and their workers will face in the coming weeks, but we are committed to working with our federal partners, state officials, and stakeholders to ensure we are doing everything we can to assist during these uncertain times.”

State public health officials said there is evidence of “community spread” in Milwaukee, Dane and Kenosha counties, meaning there are people who have tested positive who have no exposure to a known case nor did they travel to a location where there is known community spread.

Of the 72 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin, 24 are in Milwaukee County, 19 are in Dane County and 11 are in Fond du Lac. Waukesha and Kenosha counties both have four confirmed cases. Sheboygan and Waukesha have three each. Outagamie, Pierce, Racine and Wood counties each have one case.