Everbrite closing South Milwaukee facility

Everbrite, LLC will be closing facilities in Wisconsin and Illinois, eliminating more than 100 positions in the process, the company said in a statement today.

The Greenfield-based maker of signs and visual identification products will close its South Milwaukee facility, located at 314 Marion Ave., and another facility in Mt. Vernon, Illinois, Everbrite president Brian Kuhnau said in a statement.

“Up to 116 employees in South Milwaukee will be impacted. A subset of that group will be retained and will transfer to other Everbrite locations. Others will be encouraged to apply for open positions at other Everbrite locations,” Kuhnau said. “We do not yet have plans for the future of the site.”

The South Milwaukee closure is part of a consolidation of the company’s outdoor manufacturing operations while the Mt. Vernon closure comes at the company exits the neon sign business because of “steadily declining market demand.”

“We operate in an extremely competitive and cost-conscious market and we see great

opportunities for continued growth. We believe now is the right time to make these

difficult but necessary changes to position Everbrite for long-term success,” Kuhnau said/

The company says it will be working with individual employees at the South Milwaukee and Mt. Vernon locations to assist them with future job opportunities, according to the statement.

“The consolidation will be coupled with strategic investments in all of Everbrite’s remaining five production facilities,” Kuhnau said.

Kuhnau was recently promoted to Everbrite president. Established in 1927, Everbrite has seven manufacturing facilities including in Elkhorn and Pardeeville, Wisconsin.