Brian Kuhnau named president of Everbrite

Brian Kuhnau has been promoted to president of Greenfield-based Everbrite, LLC.

Established in 1927, Everbrite is a manufacturer of indoor and outdoor commercial signs. It has seven manufacturing facilities, including plants in South Milwaukee, Elkhorn and Pardeeville, Wis.

“I’m excited to lead our outstanding Everbrite team and to work more closely with our exceptional customers and valued supply partners,” Kuhnau said.

Prior to his promotion, Kuhnau was vice president of outdoor operations for Everbrite.

Before joining Everbrite, Kuhnau worked for Plymouth Tube Company, Cordstrap, Schoeneck Containers, Huffy Sports, Maysteel and EZ Paintr.

Kuhnau has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and an MBA from Marquette University.