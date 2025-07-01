Log In
Manufacturing

REV Group sells Lance Camper business to Vision Kore Inc.

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
REV Group has sold its Lance Camper business. Submitted photo.
REV Group has sold its Lance Camper business. Submitted photo.
Brookfield-based REV Group, a manufacturer of specialty vehicles, has sold Lancaster, California-based Lance Camper Manufacturing Corp. to Vision Kore Inc. for an undisclosed price.

Lance Camper makes non-motorized travel trailers and truck campers. The sale officially closed on June 26, according to an announcement from REV Group.

The sale of Lance Camper is part of REV Group’s strategy to focus on its motorized RV brands, including Fleetwood RV, Holiday Rambler, American Coach, Midwest Automotive Designs and Renegade RV.

“We are excited for the continued growth and success of Lance Camper under Vision Kore’s ownership. I want to acknowledge and thank the Lance team for their unwavering dedication, professionalism, and hard work,” said Gary Gunter, president, REV Recreational Vehicles Segment.

Vision Kore is a newly formed entity led by Bill Rex, a veteran executive in the RV industry. Rex has worked at several RV companies including Dolphin Campers, Thor West and BYD Coach & Bus.

“Lance Camper is an iconic brand of campers and trailers, and we are thrilled that it’s joining the Vision Kore family,” said Rex, co-founder of Vision Kore. “We look forward to welcoming and working with the talented Lance Camper team led by Gary Conley who’s been with Lance over 40 years, building on the foundation laid by REV Group and continuing to serve the brand’s loyal customer base.”

