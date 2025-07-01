Modine acquires Minnesota-based Climate by Design International

Racine-based manufacturer Modine
has acquired Owatonna, Minnesota-based Climate by Design International
for an undisclosed price.
CDI makes desiccant dehumidification technology and process air handlers. The acquisition bolsters Modine’s capabilities in commercial indoor air quality solutions, according to a Tuesday announcement from the company.
"Acquiring CDI advances our strategy to grow our Commercial IAQ business with fit-for-purpose solutions," said Neil Brinker
, president and CEO of Modine. "CDI brings deep expertise in desiccant-based dehumidification and a strong reputation for engineering excellence. Combined with our acquisition of Napps Technology
in 2023 and Scott Springfield in 2024
, CDI's technology expands Modine's Commercial IAQ product portfolio to new markets."
CDI's specialized technologies provide humidity control in low-temperature environments such as pharmaceutical manufacturing and health care, filling a gap in Modine's existing product portfolio, the company said.
The acquisition also gives Modine access to new end markets in food processing, cold storage, battery manufacturing, and ice arenas, and additional manufacturing capacity in the U.S. for air-handling systems.
This is Modine’s fifth acquisition in the last year and a half. Most recently, Modine acquired Wisconsin-based heating technology manufacturer L.B. White in May.
In January 2024
, Modine acquired Plano, Texas-based TMG Core
, a manufacturer specializing in liquid immersion cooling technology for data centers.
Then, in February 2024
, Modine acquired the Calgary, Canada-based Scott Springfield Manufacturing.
The company makes air handling units.
In March 2025
, Modine announced its acquisition of Kalamazoo, Michigan-based AbsolutAire
. The company produces direct-fired heating, ventilation and make-up air systems.
