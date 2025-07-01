Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Manufacturing

Modine acquires Minnesota-based Climate by Design International

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
Modine headquarters in Racine
Modine headquarters in Racine.
Learn more about:
Climate by Design InternationalModineNeil Brinker

Subscribe to BizTimes Daily – Local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin.

Racine-based manufacturer Modine has acquired Owatonna, Minnesota-based Climate by Design International for an undisclosed price. CDI makes desiccant dehumidification technology and process air handlers. The acquisition bolsters Modine’s capabilities in commercial indoor air quality solutions, according to a Tuesday announcement from the company. “Acquiring CDI advances our strategy to grow our Commercial IAQ business with

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

Already logged in and still seeing this? Click Here

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes Media. All Rights Reserved.