Click here to continue to BizTimes

Already an Insider? Log In

Delafield | Founded: 1985 Industry: Logistics and Supply Chain Employees: 120 Evans Transportation provides third-party logistics and transportation management services for companies in several industries including automotive, energy, manufacturing and health care. What factors have contributed the most to your growth in the past three years? Ryan Keepman, chief executive officer: “Focusing on collaboration, team-based

Sign Up for Our Email Newsletters

Sign Up for Our Email Newsletters

Delafield | Founded: 1985 Industry: Logistics and Supply Chain Employees: 120

Evans Transportation provides third-party logistics and transportation management services for companies in several industries including automotive, energy, manufacturing and health care.

What factors have contributed the most to your growth in the past three years?

Ryan Keepman, chief executive officer: “Focusing on collaboration, team-based selling, and leading towards solutions. In addition, finding customers that are aligned with our interest in true long-term partnership.”

How has your company navigated the challenges of the past few years?

“Our value is navigating the supply chain, culturally communicating failures and finding options for customers. We’re fortunate that we tend to thrive in challenging times. We utilized the past few years to expand on technology during that time to increase the speed of communication.”

What are the biggest obstacles to your company’s continued growth?

“Ensuring we have people who are in the right seat and utilizing their strengths.”

Do you plan to make any changes to your company?

“Add more experts, expand in parcel experience and warehousing connections. We intend to gain more exposure to retail markets.”

How would you describe your company culture?

“Our people are our priority, we thrive on our guiding principles: integrity, positivity, passion, communication and trust.”

What’s the best business advice you’ve received?

“If you always do what you always did, you’ll always get what you always got.”