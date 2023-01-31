Evans Transportation Services announces new executive appointments

Delafield-based Evans Transportation Services,
a third-party provider of logistics solutions, announced this week three changes to its executive leadership team.
John Conrad,
previously chief commercial officer, is now the company’s chief revenue officer. Phil Wenzell
was promoted from senior vice president to chief network officer. With the promotion of Conrad, Charles Miller
now serves as the company’s chief commercial officer.
As chief commercial officer, Miller oversees and leads the company’s commercial operations and functions, including groups across managed operations, yield management, technology, and solutions engineering. Prior to joining Evans, he spent 18 years in warehousing, over-the-road operations, dedicated contract, supply chain consultation, and other transportation management positions.
“As automated as this industry is, it's still a people business,” said Miller. “It's a relationship business. Relationships with our teammates and our customers are really the driving force behind our success. I couldn't be more excited to find better ways to do that.”
Conrad has been in the transportation management industry for over 16 years, including at CH Robinson and Kenco, before joining Evans in 2014. In his new role as chief revenue officer, he helps to solve transportation challenges and leads a team of professionals who create customized logistics solutions. Conrad graduated from Wheaton College, where he studied business and economics, in 2001.
Wenzell joined the Evans team in the spring of 2021. He has more than 10 years of experience in the truckload market. He studied business management at Valparaiso University and received his undergraduate degree in 2009 and an accelerated master’s degree in business administration in 2010.
“With the newest promotions and additions to our executive team, we’ve never been better equipped to propel the Evans Experience to the next level,” said Jason Mansur,
president of Evans. “John, Charles, Phil — they’ve made their marks on this company in more ways than we can begin to share, and I can’t think of any better team to have for the years ahead.”