Ethiopian coffee shop planned in West Allis

West Allis could soon become home to a new cafe specializing in Ethiopian-style coffee.

Owners Thomas and Amina Bell plan to open the shop at 7629 W. Greenfield Ave., in a 978-square-foot space formerly occupied by Schroeder Used Books & Music. That business closed in 2015.

With an estimated project cost of $20,000, the corner storefront would be remodeled to include table and bar seating in front and a prep kitchen in back. Proposed site plans will be considered Wednesday by the West Allis Plan Commission. If approved, work would begin in March or April, according to city documents. 

The Bells’ proposal explains that “coffee from Ethiopia is known for its bright fruited and floral flavors. These coffees typically have a light to medium body and complex flavor notes.”

The cafe would serve coffee drinks and teas, as well as pastries, soup, salads, cold sandwiches, fruit, and healthy snacks – available for dine-in or carry-out. It would operate daily from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., closing at 2 p.m. on Sundays. 

