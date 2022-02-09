eTEK Precision Manufacturing will move to larger Cedarburg facility

Cedarburg-based eTEK Precision Manufacturing will move from its current location at N37 W5677 Hamilton Road to the building at N143 W6437 Pioneer Road, which is the current location of Scot Pump. Scot Pump is a…

Cedarburg-based Cedarburg-based eTEK Precision Manufacturing will move from its current location at N37 W5677 Hamilton Road to the building at N143 W6437 Pioneer Road, which is the current location of Scot Pump. Scot Pump is a subsidiary of Wilo USA, which is moving its headquarters from Rosemont, Illinois to Cedarburg. The current Scot Pump location in Cedarburg will also be moved to the new headquarters at the Cedarburg Business Park, located on Highway 60 between the intersections of Highway I and Washington Avenue. “We’re growing, so we needed more room and hopefully we’ll be moving in the next few months. We’ve got a lot of work to do over there. The Scot Pump company is still a tenant there and needs to move out and then we have some remodeling to do,” said Chris Ernester, co-owner of eTEK Precision Manufacturing. Ernester said the new location will be 35,000 square feet larger than their current space, and the company is looking to also hire more employees to help with operations at the new facility. “Of course we’re trying to find help just like everyone else. We’re growing quite a bit and hiring for all shifts,” Ernester said. eTEK Precision Manufacturing specializes in Swiss-type screw machining. The company has the capacity for Swiss-type turning, CNC milling and CNC turning. It also has tool room capabilities.