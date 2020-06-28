Category: Notable Residential Real Estate Agents

Essam Elsafy has 22 years of experience in the residential real estate industry, including 11 years with Shorewest Realtors. He specializes in the North Shore residential real estate market of metro Milwaukee.

“Essam has an uncomplicated philosophy to representing clients – just make them happy,” said Wendy Norem, marketing director for Shorewest Realtors. “That means fully understanding their needs and using a varying combination of knowledge, skill, experience, and hand-holding to deliver outstanding outcomes. Clear communication and always doing what’s right governs his approach to business.

“He embodies key qualities that make him and his team a clear choice for many in the North Shore. Elsafy is by nature an honest, straightforward, ethical and likable person. He has a positive attitude and can think critically to work through any situation. He understands his role to provide good advice and counsel while leaving the decision making to his clients. Plus, he has the market knowledge and negotiating skills to bring the right buyers and sellers together. He believes mutual respect, laughter, honesty, listening and being there for each other are the hallmarks to building trusting and lasting relationships.”