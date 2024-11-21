Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
Sports & Entertainment

Erin Hills developer plans to build another destination golf course in southeastern Wisconsin

PGA Tour pro Steve Stricker is lead architect for $35 million project

Andrew Weiland
By Andrew Weiland
Bob Lang gives a tour at the site where he hopes to build Trinity Hills.
Learn more about:
Erin HillsLandscapes UnlimitedNatural LandscapesBill KublyBob LangChris LefflerKeir PeckhamKent InstefjordSteve Stricker
Last updated

Bob Lang, the developer of Erin Hills, the golf course in the Washington County Town of Erin that was the host of the 2017 U.S. Open and will host the 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, plans to build another destination golf course in southeastern Wisconsin, to be called Trinity Hills. “I’m going to make this the

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.