Eppstein Uhen principal and shareholder John “Chris” Gallagher dies

Milwaukee-based Eppstein Uhen Architects announced today that principal and shareholder John C. “Chris” Gallagher has died from complications with cancer.

”We are deeply saddened beyond words by Chris passing” said Greg Uhen, chief executive officer of EUA “I first met Chris in 1984 where we crossed paths at another firm and we immediately became close friends. Ten years later Chris joined EUA, and for the next 25 years I had the pleasure to collaborate with him on hundreds of projects in the Milwaukee area and throughout the U.S. Chris was an extremely talented designer, very driven and smart, yet humble, and above all, a genuine friend. He was an instrumental member of our practice and will leave a legacy of lasting impact on all of us here at EUA. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Chris’ family at this extremely difficult time.”

Gallagher leaves behind his wife Carol, and six children Megan, Mac, Patrick, Ellen, Conor and Riley.

A graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 1984, Gallagher spent the first 11 years of his career at Milwaukee-based Shepherd Legan Aldrian & Guszkowski, and his final 25 years at EUA as a senior design architect and Living Environments Market Leader.

He spent his entire 36-year career dedicated to the development and design of multi-family, mixed-use, retail and hospitality related projects, according to EUA.

Joining EUA in 1995, Gallagher was involved in design work for significant developments like Bottleworks in Indianapolis, The Flats at Eastbank in Cleveland, Metreau in Green Bay, Ovation 309 in Madison and numerous projects in the greater Milwaukee area including Saint John’s on the Lake tower, which is currently under construction in Milwaukee.

Gallagher was a member of the Association of College and University Housing Officers and the Urban Land Institute, and was a board member for CommonBond Communities.