Eppstein Uhen Architects to acquire Green Bay-area firm

Milwaukee-based Eppstein Uhen Architects
will acquire Performa
, a De Pere, Wisconsin and Atlanta based architecture and engineering firm, the two firms announced today.
The acquisition will be effective as of Jan. 31, 2022. When completed, it will make EUA an architecture, engineering and interior design firm with more than 250 employees in Milwaukee, De Pere, Madison, Denver and Atlanta.
“First and foremost, Performa and EUA are a great cultural match. Over the last year of working closely together on several projects, we’ve seen that each firm has tremendously talented people, and a deep respect has grown from that,” said Rich Tennessen, CEO of EUA. “With this merger, EUA will be able to serve an even broader national footprint, offer more diverse and enhanced capabilities to our clients and retain and attract talent in our markets.”
Established in 1995, Performa has worked with clients throughout the U.S.
The integration of Performa’s 50-person team brings EUA new service offerings in mechanical, electrical, plumbing and structural engineering, the firms said. Performa's De Pere and Atlanta studios will continue to offer integrated engineering services.
EUA and Performa have strategically partnered on several projects over the past year. Those clients include Howard-Suamico School District, Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin, Baker Tilly and FORE Development.
“We’ve always maintained the highest regard for EUA and after working with their leadership and teaming together for over a year, we’ve learned that our values, vision, and cultures are closely aligned,” Performa CEO Doug Page said. “We’re excited to elevate our combined firm value for clients and expand the opportunities for our team members to grow and develop.”
Page is joining EUA’s board of directors as vice president and leader of the De Pere and Atlanta studios. Additional Performa owners Brian Netzel and Matt Marek will become EUA shareholders.