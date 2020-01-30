Entrepreneurs unveiled for fourth season of Project Pitch It

The fourth season of the TV show “Project Pitch It” will kick off early next month with a diverse group of entrepreneurs whose innovative ideas range from homemade ice cream recipes to women’s footwear designed to be worn in factories.

The Shark Tank-style show in which entrepreneurs pitch their unique business plans and products to investors will air on Saturdays at 10:35 p.m. on WISN-TV Channel 12, beginning Saturday, Feb. 8.

The show will also air on WKOW-TV 27 in Madison, WBAY-TV 2 in Green Bay, WKBT-TV 8 in La Crosse, and WSAW/WZAW-TV in Wausau. Project Pitch It will broadcast 9 weeks of new episodes followed by a 9-week rerun of those episodes.

On the show, three entrepreneurs pitch their ideas to a panel of Milwaukee business moguls during each episode to receive an award of either $10,000 in cash, business classes and mentorship at Cardinal Stritch University, or a mogul-hosted forum with investors and industry experts.

The moguls for this season of Project Pitch It will be: David Gruber, founder and CEO of Gruber Law Offices; Peggy Ann, the founder of LifeMoves; Dr. Debbie Allen, president and CEO of Nevada Corp. and Jerry Jendusa, co-founder and former EMTEQ CEO and co-founder of Stuck Breakthrough Strategies.

Up until this season, it was only adult entrepreneurs on the show vying for cash prizes or access to mentorship programs to boost their business. However, for the first time, this year the nine-week show will feature student entrepreneurs from middle and high schools in Wisconsin.

With the addition of students, Project Pitch It hopes to capture the entrepreneurial spirit of kids and teens, which often shows at a young age, Project Pitch It executive producer Bev Greenberg previously told BizTimes.

The following entrepreneurs will be featured on the show:

Anastasia Kraft, Xena Workwear Inc.

Aaron Olson and Mehrdad Armand, Novomoto.

Brandon Fong, Optimization Ventures.

Christine Marie Mathews Ameigh, Slide Gourmet Potato Chips LLC.

Derrick Talbert, Kan U Hoop.

DJ Bluma, WheeliWorld.

Henley Foster, Stonehouse Water Technologies, LLC.

Inge and Steve Plautz, PumpHero.

Justin Lubin, The Real Milk and Honey.

Karen Renee and Judy Gerulat, E Court Reporters.

Kelly Deem, Elsie Mae’s Cannery and Pie.

Kwadwo Owusu-Ofori, Satori Food Project, Inc.

Lindsey Bussie, Doodle Mash.

Melissa Gaglione, Safety4her.

Michelle Goetsch and Charles Kijek, Erbin USA.

Patricia Wooldridge and Brent Benner, GrowthChart Record Inc.

Student entrepreneurs to be featured on the show will include:

Christian Hong, Andy Liu and Pablo Dale, Unraveled Cases.

Evan Lampsa and Reed Kastner-Lang, Ketchup Please.

Genesis and Myles Jones-Dixon, Num Yummies.

Jaden Brozynski, Loren Neitzkel and Aaron Armour, Drone Parachute.

John Daniels IV, Pontem.

Justin Altman and Aaron Vangeneren, Down theRabbit Hole.

Nabil Hamdan, The World of Bamboo.

Mary Zino (teacher), Notre Dame Spirit Store.

Travon Foster, Joe Veggie Go.

BizTimes Milwaukee is a media partner with WISN-TV Channel 12 and with Project Pitch It.