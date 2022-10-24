Entrepreneur of the Year: Mariam Darsot, board chair, retired CEO Nexus Pharmaceuticals

2022 Ovation Awards

By
Ashley Smart
-
Mariam Darsot (right) and her son Usman Ahmed, president and CEO of Nexus.
Mariam Darsot (right) and her son Usman Ahmed, president and CEO of Nexus. Credit: Jake Hill
Mariam Darsot Board chair, retired CEO Nexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10300 128th Ave., Pleasant Prairie Employees: 200 Industry: Pharmaceuticals manufacturing nexuspharma.net Mariam Darsot, the recently retired president and chief executive officer of Lincolnshire, Illinois-based Nexus Pharmaceuticals,…

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

