Employ Milwaukee receives $3 million to facilitate nurse training

Employ Milwaukee has been awarded a $3 million Nursing Expansion Grant from the U.S. Department of Labor, Employment and Training Administration designed to help underserved individuals earn four-year bachelor’s of science in nursing (BSN) degrees, helping to address an increasing shortage of nurses in Milwaukee.

According to a press release, the funding will go towards the Milwaukee Equitable Nursing Development (MEND) program to increase accessibility to the nursing occupation at any stage and train diverse nursing students and place them in quality, family-sustaining nursing jobs.

As part of the program, Employee Milwaukee – a local workforce development board serving Milwaukee County – is partnering with a variety of entities to help recruit traditionally underrepresented populations into training pathways for CNA, MA, LPN and APN certifications and degrees, while providing supportive services like mentorship. It’s partners in the process will include Center for Healthcare Careers Southeast Wisconsin, Greater Milwaukee National Association of Hispanic Nurses, Hispanic Collaborative, Journey House and Milwaukee Area Technical College.

“The MEND program meets individuals where they are in their health care career path, whether they are just starting out or have preexisting certifications and work experience.” said Chytania Brown, president & chief executive officer of Employ Milwaukee. “We know that Milwaukee County is experiencing a shortage of nursing professionals, and the MEND program is part of the solution. By training, upskilling, and placing traditionally underrepresented workers into nursing occupations, we are equitably addressing this crisis to build a strong healthcare workforce.”