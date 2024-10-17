Emem Group expands with new construction firm

A pair of Milwaukee natives have launched a new company that will target small-scale residential and commercial projects with its first project set to start yet this month.
Known as MESH Construction
, the firm is an expansion of Milwaukee-based Emem Group
, a real estate firm focused on development. Emem Group president and CEO Michael Emem
is partnering with Humberto Sanchez
, who recently left his position as senior project manager for Pewaukee-based VJS Construction Services
, where he had worked for 14 years.
MESH Construction, named using its co-owners' initials, is led by Emem as CEO and Sanchez as president.
“I am proud to lead MESH Construction in building new partnerships and impacting our diverse neighborhoods in Wisconsin,” Sanchez said in a press release.
MESH Construction will manage projects and sub-contract out the actual construction labor, focusing on building low to medium density multifamily and light commercial projects under $10 million, which Emem and Sanchez said is a gap in the local construction market.
The company's first project is on Emem Group's latest development, which are 40 units of affordable housing built as two-story duplexes on 20 scattered sites throughout Milwakee's Midtown neighborhood as part of the Midtown Homeownership Initiative
.
That project, which is set to break ground later this month, is a partnership between Emem Group, Community Development Alliance and Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity. The first of the duplex units are expected to be available this spring.
Rodney Manns
has also joined MESH Construction as project superintendent and will lead all field activities for the Midtown project. Manns has more than 25 years of residential construction experience as a carpenter and general contractor, having worked on more than 100 homes throughout the greater Milwaukee area, according to the release.