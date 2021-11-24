EMCO Chemical Distributors expanding in Pleasant Prairie

EMCO Chemical Distributors
plans to expand its operations to an additional building in the LakeView Corporate Park in Pleasant Prairie.
The company, which first located in Pleasant Prairie in 2010 and moved its HQ from North Chicago in 2013
, will occupy and modify the existing facility at 10303 80th
Ave. The building, most recently used by Fair Oaks Farm in 2019, will be used to store equipment, raw materials and finished products.
Planned site changes include adding 59 new semi-truck trailer stalls, improved landscaping and an interior truck maintenance area. Work is expected to start in February and be complete by the spring.
EMCO plans to hire 10 additional full-time employees after completing the project.
Pleasant Prairie’s plan commission approved operation plans and a conditional use permit earlier this week. It is the second proposal EMCO has had approved by the commission this month.
On Nov. 8, the commission approved plans for EMCO’s headquarters at 8601 95th
St., just north of the new warehouse. The headquarters improvement project includes an interior unloading area for trucks, a tank farm storage area and a blending room to manufacture products.
"We were so fortunate to find this site in Pleasant Prairie, and in working with the Village, we were able to create one of the nicest chemical distribution facilities in the U.S.," Edward Polen, president of EMCO, said of the headquarters "Our sincere thanks to the village for their continued support, and EMCO is proud to be a member of this business community."
The headquarters project won’t expand the building’s square footage or lead to change the facility’s employee headcount, but will improve shipping and handling capacity for EMCO’s industrial distribution division.