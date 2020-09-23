Elton John returning to Fiserv Forum in 2022

Rock and roll legend Elton John is coming back to Fiserv Forum in 2022 for the last Milwaukee concert of his storied career.

The show is booked for April 2, 2022 at 8 p.m., having been rescheduled earlier this year from its original April 28, 2020 date due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This will be the ‘Tiny Dancer’ singer’s second stop at Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee during his global ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ stadium tour. His first stop was in October 2019.

John on Wednesday announced plans to resume the 45-stop North American leg of his tour in January 2022, performing first in New Orleans. The ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ officially kicks off again in Europe and the United Kingdom next September.

All tickets purchased for the originally scheduled concert at Fiserv Forum are still valid, and refunds are also available. Tickets are still available for purchase through Fiserv Forum’s website. Some floor level seating is currently priced as high as $1,500 under the ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ VIP experience.

Elton John’s show is one of many events at Fiserv Forum that have been postponed or canceled as a result of COVID-19, leaving the two-year-old $524 million arena virtually empty for the better half of this year.

Other rescheduled performances include Michael Buble, now Feb. 24, 2021; Joe Rogan, now Aug. 7, 2021; Alan Jackson, now Sep. 10, 2021; and Dan + Shay, now Sep. 24, 2021.

At least one event still remains on the arena’s calendar this year: the inaugural Holiday Face-Off College Hockey Tournament is set to take place Dec. 28-29.