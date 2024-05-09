Logout
Real Estate

Elm Grove senior apartment building sells for $16.8 million

Hunter Turpin
By Hunter Turpin
Image from Horizon Construction Group
Learn more about:
Horizon Development GroupLCM Funds Real Estate
Last updated

The Elm Grove Heights apartment building has been sold for $16.8 million, according to state records. The 75-unit building at 13040 W. Bluemound Road was built in 2020 and is dedicated for renters 62 years old and above. Milwaukee-based real estate investor LCM Funds Real Estate purchased the property from its developer, Greenfield-based Horizon Development

