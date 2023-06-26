Elkhorn wealth advisors join LPL Financial to launch independent office

By
-
Omnia Wealth Group. From left are: Matthew Malvitz, Sam Asani, Isaac Hart and Robert Entwistle Jr. Submitted photo.

Last updated on June 26th, 2023 at 08:42 pmA quartet of financial advisors based in Elkhorn have joined forces to launch a new independent office under San Diego-based LPL Financial LLC, an independent financial services company. Advisors Isaac Hart, Robert Entwistle Jr., Matthew Malvitz and Sam Asani launched Omnia Wealth Group with LPL’s Strategic Wealth Services

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display