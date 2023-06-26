Elkhorn wealth advisors join LPL Financial to launch independent office

A quartet of financial advisors based in Elkhorn have joined forces to launch a new independent office under San Diego-based LPL Financial LLC, an independent financial services company.
Advisors Isaac Hart, Robert Entwistle Jr., Matthew Malvitzand Sam Asani launched Omnia Wealth Groupwith LPL’s Strategic Wealth Services model, a "breakaway" solution for advisors looking to gain more control over their business without worrying about operational and business management responsibilities.
All four advisors are close family friends who decided to form Omnia Wealth Group to combine their respective resources and create efficiencies while delivering greater value to their clients, according to a press release from LPL. The group's office is located at 1950 N. Wisconsin St. in Elkhorn.
Before joining LPL from St. Louis-based investment company Edward Jones, the group reported serving approximately $400 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets.
“We all run similar practices, share the same client-centric values and appreciate the family-oriented Midwestern culture, so it made sense for us to come together under one umbrella,” Entwistle said. “By making this move, we will be able to grow our individual client base and leverage each other as resources, build out our own joint brand, scale up and tap into LPL’s vast experience and technology. We’re all friends, so it’s awesome we can do this together and start something bigger.”
Advisors who use LPL's Strategic Wealth model have access to an integrated wealth management platform, along with an added layer of ongoing strategic support for daily operations and long-term business management.
“It was important for us to be able to build out our office the way we want, with our own branding and guidelines,” Hart said. “As independent advisors, we can provide holistic services moving forward and have autonomy to do it as we each see fit. We’ll be able to elevate the client experience and expand our generational wealth services.”