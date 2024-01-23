Elkhorn-based Arrow Companies acquired by Nebraska-based crafting company

Elkhorn-based Arrow Companies
, a manufacturer of sewing and craft furniture, has been acquired by Omaha, Nebraska-based TEK Holdings
for an undisclosed price.
TEK Holdings, a leading designer and e-commerce-based marketer of branded products to quilting and crafting enthusiasts and retailers, is a portfolio company of St. Louis-based private equity firm WILsquare Capital
.
"Arrow Sewing represents a highly complementary addition to the TEK Holdings platform," said Andrew Scharf
, director at WILsquare Capital. "We believe this acquisition unlocks new opportunities across the TEK Holdings portfolio of brands and meaningfully advances our market leadership position."
Arrow Sewing sells its products through a nationwide network of dealer partners and its website. The company provides modular, space-saving and ergonomic sewing furniture to its customers. The company’s products include retail displays, sewing cabinets and chairs, storage cabinets, custom acrylic inserts, and more.
"I am excited to welcome Arrow Sewing to our growing family of quilting, sewing and crafting brands," said Renee Thomas Jacobs
, chief executive officer of TEK Holdings. "Our organizations have a mutual passion for developing unique products and innovative solutions for a shared customer base. Together, we can offer even more inspiration to our combined audience of crafting enthusiasts."
Arrow was recognized as one of the region's fastest growing companies
as part of BizTimes Media's Future 50 program in 2023.