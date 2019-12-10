Elkay Interior Systems acquires European-based seating and décor businesses

Milwaukee-based Elkay Interior Systems acquired Schloffer GmbH and related companies Designed2Work and Designed2Work International, the company announced Monday.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Based in Austria, Schloffer GmbH is an interior design and manufacturing company for restaurant franchises. The company is actively engaged in business in 60 countries.

Designed2Work and Designed2Work International specialize in design for the commercial retail industry, especially restaurant franchises. Together with Schloffer GmbH, the companies provide a holistic interior package beyond the manufacturing of furniture.

Elkay Interior Systems designs, manufactures and installs branded atmospheres for a variety of clients, from schools to fast food restaurants, where it does a complete build-out of the décor, cabinetry, upholstery, fiberglass and other elements of the brand environment.

“We’ve been on a tremendous growth path since being acquired by Elkay in 2017,” said Tony Lutz, Elkay Interior Systems vice president and general manager. “In February 2017, we integrated the commercial arm of Elkay’s business in Mexico to form Elkay Interior Systems, Latin America and in 2018, we expanded into the Asian markets.”

The firm, which has a Third Ward headquarters and a manufacturing facility in Fond du Lac, was acquired in 2017 by parent company Elkay, based in Downers Grove, Illinois. Elkay has approximately 2,500 employees worldwide, working from 21 locations across the U.S. China and Mexico.