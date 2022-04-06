Eight Wisconsinites make Forbes World’s Billionaires List

Eight Wisconsin residents are included in Forbes magazine’s annual list of the world’s billionaires.

Here they are, with their ranking on the Forbes World’s Billionaires List and links to their profiles on the Forbes website:

In addition, three principal co-owners of the Milwaukee Bucks made the Forbes World’s Billionaires List. They are:

