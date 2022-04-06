Eight Wisconsinites make Forbes World’s Billionaires List

Eight Wisconsin residents are included in Forbes magazine’s annual list of the world’s billionaires.
Here they are, with their ranking on the Forbes World’s Billionaires List and links to their profiles on the Forbes website:
- 104. John Menard, Jr., $16.6 billion, founder of Eau Claire-based Menard’s
- 183. Diane Hendricks, $10.7 billion, co-founder and chair of Beloit-based ABC Supply
- 235. Herbert Kohler Jr. and family, $8.8 billion, executive chairman of Koher-based Kohler Co.
- 343. Judy Faulkner, $7 billion, founder of Verona-based Epic Systems
- 552. James Cargill II, $5 billion, heir to Wayzata, Minnesota-based Cargill
- 913. H. Fisk Johnson, $3.3 billion, chairman and CEO of SC Johnson
- 913. S. Curtis Johnson, $3.3 billion, SC Johnson heir
- 913. Helen Johnson-Leipold, $3.3 billion, chair and CEO of Johnson Outdoors and chair of Johnson Financial Group
In addition, three principal co-owners of the Milwaukee Bucks made the Forbes World’s Billionaires List. They are:
- 883. Wes Edens, $3.4 billion
- 1,579. James Dinan, $1.9 billion
- 1,645. Marc Lasry, $1.8 billion