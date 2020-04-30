EEOC reaches agreement with Rogers Behavioral Health over former employee’s disability discrimination allegation

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and Rogers Behavioral Health have reached an agreement to resolve a former employee’s allegations of disability discrimination.

The EEOC said it found reasonable cause to believe the Oconomowoc-based health system discriminated against an employee because of her disability.

The agency announced Thursday it had reached a voluntarily conciliation agreement to resolve the allegations.

According to the EEOC, the employee was diagnosed with a medical condition in July 2018, which required her to take a leave of absence. She requested an extended medical leave as an accommodation for her continued breast cancer treatment.

Although Rogers provided her with leave under the Family and Medical Leave Act and an additional two weeks of leave when her FMLA expired, the EEOC determined that Rogers failed to engage in the required interactive process and therefore failed to provide her with a reasonable accommodation.

As part of the agreement, Rogers has agreed to correct its practices moving forward and “foster a more inclusive workforce for all employees” by implementing measures such as ADA training and compliance for key decision makers.

“Rogers is committed to providing equal employment opportunities and to complying with all applicable equal employment opportunity laws and regulations,” said Paul Mueller, chief executive officer of Rogers. “Although we disagree that there was any violation of law in this instance, we are happy to work collaboratively with the EEOC to bring this matter to a close and to revamp our procedures to ensure that we are hiring and maintaining the best possible employees to provide the best possible care.”

