Educators Credit Union to open new branch in Aurora Sinai Medical Center

Educators Credit Union has plans to open a new branch in the Aurora Sinai Medical Center at 945 N. 12 St. in Milwaukee.

The new branch would be located in the cafeteria of the hospital in the basement level, said Glenn Brusky, ECU vice president of facilities. The 652-square-foot branch space was previously used as storage.

“Aurora Credit Union was already part of them, so we had existing membership in the hospital,” Brusky said. “There was a need and their members were asking for it, so it was obvious for us to go there.”

ECU merged with Aurora Credit Union at the beginning of 2019. As part of the merger, ECU added 5,500 members, seven employees and one new branch.

The new ECU branch at Aurora Sinai will be ECU’s first hospital branch. However, ECU’s partnership with Aurora could spur additional hospital branches in the future, Brusky said.

“It’s something that we’re going to eye up,” Brusky said. “We’re going to see how the partnership works for both parties.”

Another ECU branch is opening in February of 2020 at 100 Chapman Farms Blvd. in Mukwonago. The branch is coincidentally located next to an Aurora Medical Center.