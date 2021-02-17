Easterseals Southeast Wisconsin names new president

Easterseals Southeast Wisconsin has named Jenna Wampole as its next president. Wampole has been with the West Allis-based nonprofit organization for over 2 years, initially as the director of administrative services and more recently as…

Easterseals Southeast Wisconsin has named Jenna Wampole as its next president. Wampole has been with the West Allis-based nonprofit organization for over 2 years, initially as the director of administrative services and more recently as vice president of administration. “I am very honored to be a part of this great organization. Working side by side with our amazing staff to help our clients live, work and play to their fullest is incredible,” said Wampole. Prior to Easterseals, Wampole worked in the private sector, including stints with Johnson Financial Group and Guaranty Bank, with roles in administration, finance and project management. “Jenna has played a key role during several organizational changes and our agency’s successful transition efforts to remain a viable and sustainable nonprofit in the communities we serve,” said Brett Engelking, chair of the board of directors. “We are lucky to have her on the team.” Peter Engel, a retired Johnson Financial Group executive, has been president and chief executive officer of Easterseals Southeast Wisconsin since 2018. He will remain CEO with Wampole’s new appointment as president. “We are really excited to have Jenna in this role at Easterseals,” Engel said. “She’s been instrumental in helping us execute our sustainability plans, and as president she will be able to continue that work, while also growing our programs and services.” In recent years, Easterseals, which provides disability services for people living in the region, has pared back its programs to focus on the organization’s core programming, which include adult day services, care management, guardianship, individual placement support, adult recreation, summer camps and Safe Babies Healthy Families.