Eastek to eliminate 36 jobs in Menomonee Falls

Eastek Automated Circuit Technologies (EACT) LLC plans to eliminate 36 jobs at its printed circuit board assembly and electro-mechanical facility in Menomonee Falls, the company said in a WARN notice to state and local officials.

EACT is a division of Lake Zurich, Illinois-based Eastek International Corp. The global company has more than 1,200 employees. Besides Menomonee Falls, the company also has facilities in Stockholm, Sweden; Amsterdam; Hong Kong; and Dongguan, China.

“Due to on-going economic challenges facing EACT, the company has determined that it must make some operational changes and that will result in reduced workflow at the (Menomonee Falls) facility,” EACT site leader Kevin Grob wrote in a letter to employees and state and local officials.

The layoffs are expected to be permanent, the letter states, and may begin as soon as March 31. The employees are not unionized. The positions that will be eliminated include four machine operators and 16 assemblers.

Eastek’s Menomonee Falls facility is located at N90 W14739 Commerce Drive.